Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Held In Century (With Photo Gallery)

A crowd headed out on a cold Monday in Century to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Century-Flomaton Improvement Association (CFIA) held its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration at the Century Ag Building Monday.

The program and celebration featured guest speaker Rev. Clara Clark of Wesley Chapel C.M.E. Church in Century and special music. A motorcade around Century followed lunch.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.