Mardi Gras At Ensley Sports On Sunday With Free Pin & Beads Festival

The spirit of Mardi Gras is coming to Ensley on Sunday as Ensley Sports partners with the Krewe of Blues to host the 15th Annual Pin & Beads Festival.

The celebration kicks off on Sunday, January 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ensley Sports complex at 551 East Nine Mile Road.

Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to donate diapers for the Gulf Coast Kid’s House and Santa Rosa Kid’s House.

“This incredible festival is rich in tradition and deeply rooted in the heart of the Pensacola Mardi Gras community,” Ensley Hurricanes Youth Football shared.

Festival-goers can expect a day filled with:

Krewe Wars: Krewes will face off in games to compete for a year’s worth of bragging rights.

Annual Competitions: Judges will crown the “Pin of the Year,” “Bead of the Year,” and “Best Krewe Tent.”

Family Fun: The event features numberous local food vendors, a live DJ, and vibrant displays from various Mardi Gras krewes.

The festival is open to the public and offers a unique opportunity for residents to meet local krewes while supporting a vital community cause.