Manny Diaz Jr. Selected By UWF Board of Trustees As The University’s Next President

January 9, 2026

The University of West Florida Board of Trustees selected Manny Diaz Jr. to serve as the University’s seventh president during a special board meeting on Thursday. Diaz, UWF’s interim president since July, was announced as the sole finalist on Nov. 22, 2025, following a comprehensive national search. His appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Board of Governors.

“On behalf of the University of West Florida Board of Trustees, I congratulate Manny Diaz Jr. on his selection as UWF’s seventh president,” said UWF Board of Trustees Chair Rebecca Matthews, who also shared an extended message to the University community. “During his past six months as interim president, Diaz has demonstrated that he is exceptionally suited for this role through his engagement with students, faculty, staff, and the community. We are confident that his leadership will be a catalyst for the University of West Florida to continue to succeed, grow and deepen its impact on the Northwest Florida region and beyond.”

Prior to coming to UWF, Diaz served as Florida’s Commissioner of Education, where he oversaw statewide policy, academic standards and student success initiatives across the K–20 system. His career experience includes work as a classroom teacher, administrator and policymaker.

“I am deeply honored and grateful for the trust UWF and the Board of Trustees has placed in me,” Diaz said. “UWF is a dynamic institution with extraordinary momentum, and I am excited to work alongside our faculty, staff, students, alumni and community partners to build upon that success. Together, we will continue to elevate UWF’s impact, strengthen opportunities for students, and advance our mission of excellence for the region and beyond.”

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 