Manny Diaz Jr. Confirmed As UWF President

Manny Diaz Jr. is now officially president of the University of West Florida.

On Thursday, the Florida Board of Governors confirmed Manny Diaz Jr. as the seventh president of the University of West Florida .Diaz was named sole finalist for the position by the UWF Presidential Search Committee in November and was approved by the UWF Board of Trustees earlier in January. He will assume the permanent position on Feb. 1, 2026.

“I am honored by the confidence of the Florida Board of Governors and thankful for the opportunity to continue serving the University of West Florida,” Diaz said. “Education has been the foundation of every endeavor I’ve undertaken, and it remains central to UWF’s mission of excellence and service. The University’s momentum is undeniable, and I look forward to working with our talented students, faculty, administrative staff and community partners to strengthen academic distinction, expand access, and ensure UWF continues to advance the economic and civic vitality of Northwest Florida and beyond.”

Diaz has served as UWF’s interim president since July 2025, bringing more than 30 years of educational leadership and policy experience to the role. His background includes time as an educator, as a college administrator, as Florida’s Commissioner of Education, as a member of the Florida Board of Governors, and in the Florida Legislature, where he championed policies supporting students, families and educators.

“With strong leadership and governance, Manny Diaz Jr. will lead the University of West Florida to new heights,” said Florida Board of Governors Chair Alan Levine, who also served on the UWF Presidential Search Committee. “UWF’s recognition as a top 10 regional public university in the South by U.S. News and World Report and its drive of a more than $1 billion annual economic impact on Northwest Florida demonstrates the dedication of faculty and staff to providing a high-quality education for students and serving Florida communities. Diaz will build upon this momentum through his strategic vision and deep education expertise.”

Throughout his interview and public remarks to the UWF Board of Trustees, Diaz outlined priorities focused on advancing the University’s academic profile, strengthening enrollment and retention, expanding research and innovation, and deepening partnerships across Northwest Florida and the state. He emphasized building on UWF’s existing strengths while positioning the University for long-term growth and increased impact.

“President Diaz is the catalyst the University of West Florida needs to accelerate its growth and elevate its national profile,” said UWF Board of Trustees Chair Rebecca Matthews. “Since his arrival, President Diaz has demonstrated steady leadership, a deep understanding of higher education, and a clear, unwavering commitment to the University’s mission and future.”

During Thursday’s meeting, members of the Florida Board of Governors expressed confidence in Diaz’s leadership as UWF’s next president.

“It’s with some emotion that I am involved today in recognizing President Diaz,” said BOG member Doug Broxson. “Universities lift the spirit of an area, and for Northwest Florida, the University of West Florida represents a community that loves the university.”

Addressing Diaz, Broxson added, “You will do a great job because you are a hard worker and you take any challenge and make it successful.”

“There is no one that is harder working, there is no one more humble… making sure that we’re prioritizing student safety, academic achievement, ensuring that we’re fighting for teacher pay, ensuring that our system as a whole’s moving in the right direction,” said BOG member and Florida Commissioner of Education Anastasios Kamoutsas. “His legacy will be felt in this state for years to come.”

Diaz’s annual compensation package will be $946,040, up from $742,200 he received as interim president. The university’s last president, Martha Saunders, had an annual compensation package of $742,200.

