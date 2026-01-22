Man Gets Life For Murdering Victim He Followed From The Molino Tom Thumb

An Atmore man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering a man in Pace after following him from the Molino Tom Thumb.

In November, a jury found Ja’Cobey Quartise James guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm. He received the maximum allowable sentence.

On June 19, 2023, Joseph Liebe was driving home from work and stopped at the Tom Thumb in Molino. Liebe left the gas station and, unbeknownst to him, was followed by James and two other men in a Chevrolet Tahoe. The men had observed Liebe at the gas station and believed that he had cash on his person, according to prosecutors.

Liebe eventually turned onto Wallace Lake Road and pulled to the side of the road after the vehicle following him flashed its lights at him. The Tahoe pulled up beside Liebe’s vehicle and James stepped out of the passenger seat. James pulled out a firearm and fired 10 shots at Liebe’s vehicle as he attempted to drive away.

Charges against Ty’jerrious Keon Malone and Marcus Terel Dickinson were dropped, according to court records.