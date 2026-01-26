Lipscomb Elementary Teachers Take Pies To The Face To Celebrate Student Success

January 26, 2026

Lipscomb Elementary School students hit their WIGS — Wildly Important Goals, — with increased scores and celebrated with pies in the face of their teachers.

“Our teachers were awesome sports, and our students had an absolute blast earning this reward. Way to go, team! We are so proud of all the hard work paying off,” the school posted.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 