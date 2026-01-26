Lipscomb Elementary Teachers Take Pies To The Face To Celebrate Student Success

Lipscomb Elementary School students hit their WIGS — Wildly Important Goals, — with increased scores and celebrated with pies in the face of their teachers.

“Our teachers were awesome sports, and our students had an absolute blast earning this reward. Way to go, team! We are so proud of all the hard work paying off,” the school posted.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.