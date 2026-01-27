Jim Allen Elementary To Host Family Literacy Night Thursday Night

January 27, 2026

Jim Elementary School will hold a Literacy Night on Thursday night.

The family event, part of the Literacy Week 2026 celebration, will be held on January 29, from 5:30 until 7 p.m. at the school.

There will be free grilled hamburgers and hot dogs, free books, and literacy games. Plus, attendees will be able to vote for their favorite decorated door.

Those planning to attend are asked to complete an RSVP form to help the school plan the quantity of food needed for the event.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 