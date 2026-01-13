Jay Home Heavily Damaged By Fire; Century Firefighters Rescue Cat

January 13, 2026

A fire heavily damaged a home near Jay on Monday morning, but firefighters were able to save a cat from the blaze.

The fire was reported around 9:20 a.m. in the 3000 block of Shell Road. The first firefighter to arrive on the scene reported a working fire with smoke and flames visible.

Crewmembers from Escambia County Fire Rescue Engine 519 (Century) rescued a cat while battling the fire inside the home. The cat was successfully resuscitated on-site by first responders.

No human injuries were reported. The Jay, Allentown, and Berrydale stations of Santa Rosa County Fire Rescue responded, along with Escambia Fire Rescue (Century Station), Lifeguard EMS, and the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Written by William Reynolds 

 