Intermittent Lane Closures Through Friday On North Century Boulevard

January 28, 2026

Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures through Friday on North Century Boulevard (Highway 29) from Tedder Road north to East Highway 4, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Crews will be conducting coring operations. Coring involves using equipment to remove a vertical sample (a “core”) from the pavement.

The coring operations are set to take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day through Friday.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 