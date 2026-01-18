Injuries Reported In Saturday Afternoon Three-Vehicle Crash On Highway 29

January 18, 2026

At least one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

The crash occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. just north of Neil Road.

A Mercury Mountaineer and a passenger car collided on Highway 29. The Mountaineer then left the roadway and collided with a parked Chevrolet van belonging to a local pilot escort company.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not yet released the cause of the crash.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 