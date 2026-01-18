Injuries Reported In Saturday Afternoon Three-Vehicle Crash On Highway 29

At least one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

The crash occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. just north of Neil Road.

A Mercury Mountaineer and a passenger car collided on Highway 29. The Mountaineer then left the roadway and collided with a parked Chevrolet van belonging to a local pilot escort company.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not yet released the cause of the crash.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.