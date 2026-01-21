Increasing Clouds Today; Strong Cold Front Brings Weekend Rain

January 21, 2026

Clouds will begin to increase over the area on Wednesday, signaling a shift toward a much wetter and eventually colder pattern. Rain chances start as a slight possibility on Thursday afternoon and evening before becoming more widespread Friday and Saturday. A significant cold front is expected to move through by Sunday night, bringing sub-freezing temperatures to start the new work week.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 60. Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Showers. Low around 39. East wind around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 48.

