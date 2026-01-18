Ice Flyers Drop Wiener Dog Race Night Game To Evansville

The Pensacola Ice Flyers lost their second consecutive game to the reigning league champions Saturday night.

The Evansville Thunderbolts won 2-1 in front of a sellout crowd of 8,082 at the Hangar on Wiener Dog Race Night.

Evansville struck first with Derek Contessa scoring the lone goal of the first period. Tyrone Bronte tied things up early in the second period, hoping to shift the momentum in the Ice Flyers’ favor. However, Evansville’s Eelis Laaksonen reclaimed the lead later in the 2nd period.

Both teams struggled to find scoring opportunities in the third period, and Evansville left with a 2-1 victory over the Ice Flyers. Pensacola was coming off a 3-2 loss to Evansville on Friday night.

The Ice Flyers cap off the three-game weekend Saturday afternoon.

