High Near 60 Today, Freezing Tonight

A weak cold front will pull away from the area today, leaving behind a chance of early morning showers before skies begin to clear later tonight. Brisk north winds will usher in a significant chill for Thursday, with wind cold values dipping into the 20s. While Friday offers a brief afternoon warmup back into the 60s, a secondary push of dry, cool air will keep temperatures below average through the upcoming holiday weekend, though conditions will remain bright and sunny for outdoor plans.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 30. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 46. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Widespread frost after 10pm. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Widespread frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

M.L.King Day: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.