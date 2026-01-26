Here Are The Road Work Construction Spots To Watch This Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) Resurfacing from the Perdido River Bridge to west of U.S. 29 – Drivers may encounter outside lane closures on I-10 westbound, near the Pine Forest Road interchange (Exit 7) Sunday, Jan. 25 through Thursday, Jan. 29 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for construction activities.

Interstate 110 (I-110) Resurfacing from I-10 to U.S. 98 – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on I-110, between I-10 and U.S. 98, Sunday, Jan. 25 through Thursday, Jan. 29, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for construction activities.

State Road (S.R.) 296 (Michigan Avenue) Resurfacing from Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) to North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) – The week of Sunday, Jan. 25, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Michigan Avenue, from Mobile Highway to North Palafox Street, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., for placement of thermoplastic striping.

S.R. 292 (Gulf Beach Highway) Resurfacing from Gulf Beach Highway to Manchester Street – The week of Sunday, Jan. 25, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on S.R. 292 from east of Bauer Road (County Road (C.R.) 293) to Manchester Street, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for construction activities. Additionally, a new traffic configuration has been implemented on S.R. 292 between Mills Avenue and just east of Patton Drive, with travel lanes shifted to the outside of the roadway to provide space to construct a median traffic separator. Channelizing devices are in place to delineate the work zone. The speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph throughout the work zone.

Business U.S. 98 (Garden Street) Construction from Pace Boulevard to the I- 110 ramp – The week of Sunday, Jan. 25, drivers may encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: Garden Street, between Pace Boulevard and N. Donelson Street, is reduced to two travel lanes (one in each direction) as crews perform construction activities on the north side of the street. This temporary traffic configuration will be in place through late 2026. Temporary side street closures north of Garden Street, from B Street to J Street, for ECUA water main upgrades. This week, drivers may encounter a closure with detour at B Street. Signage will be in place to direct drivers through the work zone. On-street parking is closed on Garden Street, between B Street and L Street.

I-10 at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: Intermittent I-10 inside lane closures near the Nine Mile Road interchange, Sunday, Jan. 25 through Thursday, Jan. 29, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Nine Mile Road will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction between the I-10 ramps, Sunday, Jan. 25 through Friday, Jan. 30, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Law enforcement will be on site, and directional signage will be in place to guide drivers through the work zone.

I-10 at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions the week of Sunday, Jan. 25: I-10 eastbound lane closures near mile marker 9, Sunday, Jan. 25 through Thursday, Jan. 29, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for construction activities. Intermittent lane closures may occur on North Palafox Street between Whitehead Drive and Hope Drive for construction at the North Palafox Street overpass. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic through the work zone. I-10 is reduced to two travel lanes in each direction between U.S. 29 and I-110. I-10 travel lanes are shifted away from the median area of the roadway, near the U.S. 29 interchange. The U.S. 29 southbound access to the I-10 eastbound on-ramp has been reduced. The U.S. 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed. U.S. 29 northbound drivers are being detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound.

U.S. 29 (S.R. 95) Coring Operations from Tedder Road to S.R. 4 – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Wednesday, Jan. 28 through Friday, Jan. 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for coring operations.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive, Sunday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 30, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for paving operations.

S.R. 87 Resurfacing from U.S. 98 to south of East Bay Boulevard (C.R. 399) – Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, Jan. 25 through Thursday, Jan. 29, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for striping operations.

S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) Bridge Rehabilitation over East Bay - Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Jan. 26 through Friday, Jan. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for construction operations.

Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Jan. 26 through Friday, Jan. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for construction operations. S.R. 89 (Dogwood Road) Coring Operations from U.S. 90 (Caroline Street) to S.R. 87 (Stewart Street) – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Tuesday, Jan. 27 through Thursday, Jan. 29 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for coring operations.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.