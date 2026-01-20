Giant Xylophone, Wind Chimes: Ascend Cares Volunteers Complete Work On New Roy Hyatt Sensory Trail

Volunteers from Ascend Cares returned for another work day on Friday at the Roy Hyatt Environmental Center in Cantonment to complete work on the new Roy Hyatt Sensory Trail.

They include “Windows to the Wind,” a “Whirling Wind Station,” a “Crunch Trail,” a huge xylophone, a human-sized bamboo wind chime, and a natural wood binocular station.

For more photos, click here.

