Frigid: High Struggles To Reach 40 Monday, Low Monday Night Around 20

An extremely frigid week is in store for the region, with daytime highs struggling to reach the 40s and 50s while overnight lows dip into the teens and 20s every night. Sunny skies will prevail through mid-week before cloud cover increases Friday ahead of a slight chance of wintry mix over the weekend.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 41. Wind chill values between 10 and 20. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 19. Wind chill values between 10 and 15. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 46. Wind chill values between 15 and 25 early. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Friday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 47.