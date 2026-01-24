FloridaCommerce Reports Rise in Escambia County Unemployment

The Escambia County area unemployment rate increased, according to data released Friday by FloridaCommerce.

The area’s unemployment rate was 5.2% in December 2025, a 0.4% increase from the November 2025 rate of 5.6%. A year ago, the unemployment rate in Escambia County was 3.4%.

That represented 7,637 people unemployed out of a labor force of 147,631.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.3% in December 2025, up 0.1 percentage point from the November 2025 rate, and up 0.9 percentage point from a year ago.