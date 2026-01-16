Florida (Yes, Florida) Has Snowplows At The Ready

The Florida Department of Transportation has snowplows and bridge deck anti-icing sprayers for use in Northwest Florida. On Thursday, FDOT crews took the time of access the winter weather equipment — just in case.

With possible freezing temperatures and precipitation in the forecast for the weekend across the district’s 16-county territory from Escambia to Jefferson County, the department wanted equipment and crews to be ready.

Crews will be on standby and actively monitor conditions to deploy the bridge deck sprayers to apply anti-icing products on bridges and overpasses if needed. FDOT’s winter weather plan is designed to keep Florida’s highway system safe and operational in all types of weather conditions.

Accumulation is not yet in the forecast for Escambia or Santa Rosa counties.

In January 2025, FDOT’s winter weather response plan went into full force to remove snow and ice from I-10 and other critical corridors to get them open as quickly as possible. I-10 was closed across Northwest Florida.

Pictured above and below, FDOT crews clear snow and ice from I-10 in January 2025. Pictured bottom: Crews check FDOT equipment on Thursday, January 15, 2026. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.