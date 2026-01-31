Florida Driver’s License Exams Will Soon Only Be In English

January 31, 2026

Beginning late next week, all driver’s licenses exams in Florida will only be in English.

Friday, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) announced that, beginning Friday, February 6, all driver license knowledge and skills examinations will be administered exclusively in English. This change applies to all driver license classifications, including exams administered orally.

Previously, knowledge exams for most non-commercial driver license classifications were offered in multiple languages, while Commercial Learner’s Permit (CLP) and Commercial Driver License (CDL) knowledge exams were only available in English and Spanish. Under the updated policy, all driver license knowledge and skills testing will be conducted in English.

To implement this change, FLHSMV has updated its driver license testing system statewide. Language translation services will no longer be permitted for knowledge or skills examinations, and any printed exams in languages other than English will be removed for use.

