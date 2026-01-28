Flomaton Police Arrest Four On Dozens Of Charges, Fifth Suspect Sought In Firearms Theft

January 28, 2026

The Flomaton Police Department has arrested four suspects and is looking for a fifth suspect in connection with the theft of a gun safe that contained several firearms.

The four suspects arrested are:

  • Michael Colton Adams — 11 counts of felony second degree theft of property, one count of felony third degree theft of property
  • Wendall Ervin Adams –  eight felony counts of receiving stolen property
  • Lynsey Marie Nix — 11 counts of felony second degree theft of property, one count of felony third degree theft of property
  • Danny Lamar McCrory — 11 counts of felony second degree theft of property, one count of felony third degree theft of property

Flomaton PD is continuing to search for a fifth suspect on outstanding warrants. The suspect’s name has not been released.

Pictured top: (top row, L-R) Michael Adams, Wendall Adams, (bottom row, L-R) Lynsey Nix, and Danny McCrory.

