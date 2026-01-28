Flomaton Police Arrest Four On Dozens Of Charges, Fifth Suspect Sought In Firearms Theft
January 28, 2026
The Flomaton Police Department has arrested four suspects and is looking for a fifth suspect in connection with the theft of a gun safe that contained several firearms.
The four suspects arrested are:
- Michael Colton Adams — 11 counts of felony second degree theft of property, one count of felony third degree theft of property
- Wendall Ervin Adams – eight felony counts of receiving stolen property
- Lynsey Marie Nix — 11 counts of felony second degree theft of property, one count of felony third degree theft of property
- Danny Lamar McCrory — 11 counts of felony second degree theft of property, one count of felony third degree theft of property
Flomaton PD is continuing to search for a fifth suspect on outstanding warrants. The suspect’s name has not been released.
Pictured top: (top row, L-R) Michael Adams, Wendall Adams, (bottom row, L-R) Lynsey Nix, and Danny McCrory.
Comments