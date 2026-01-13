Fire Destroys Fifth-Wheel Camper On Highway 29 Near McDavid

January 13, 2026

Fire destroyed a fifth-wheel camper Monday evening near McDavid.

The incident occurred about 6:20 p.m. on the southbound side of Highway 29 about 1.5 miles south of Bogia Road. The driver of the pickup truck hauling the camper was able to get the vehicle almost off the roadway.

The camper was quickly engulfed in a fire and completely destroyed. There were no injuries.

Southbound Highway 29 was completely closed by the fire and the subsequent cleanup.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

