Final Regulatory Approval Granted For Verizon’s Purchase Of Frontier Communications

Verizon Communications and Frontier Communications announced Thursday that the companies have received all regulatory approvals and expect to close the Verizon $20 billion acquisition of Frontier on January 20, 2026.

NorthEscambia.com first reported the sale in September 2024.

In the North Escambia area, Frontier is local telephone company that still provides traditional landline service and DSL in Walnut Hill, Molino, Bratt and Atmore. The company does not currently offer fiber in the North Escambia area.

Over approximately four years, Frontier in other areas of the nation has invested $4.1 billion upgrading and expanding its fiber network, and now derives more than half of its revenue from fiber products at 7.2 million fiber locations. Frontier s committed to its plan to build out an additional 2.8 million fiber locations by the end of 2026.

Frontier has not announced any specific plans for their local markets.

According to the companies, Frontier customers as a whole will have has access to Verizon premium offerings and experience for Frontier’s consumer and small business customers, and Frontier’s premium broadband offering will unite with Verizon’s premium mobile offering.

“The path to closing the Frontier acquisition marks a significant milestone in Verizon’s evolution and is a bold step forward in Verizon’s transformation to regain market leadership,” said Verizon CEO Dan Schulman. “Upon closing, we will be uniquely positioned to offer our customers the best combined mobility and fiber experience for mobile, home internet, and other essential services across a significantly expanded footprint. Verizon is wholly focused on serving and delighting our customers and earning their trust and loyalty. After the transaction closes next week, our greatly expanded footprint will enable us to provide more value to more households and businesses in more regions, driving our growth and benefitting our customers and our shareholders.”

New offers for Frontier and Verizon customers are slated to launch after closing.

Following the closing of the transaction, the common stock of Frontier will be delisted from Nasdaq and deregistered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The last day of trading for the common stock of Frontier is expected to be January 16, 2026.

Pictured: The Frontier Communications switching central office near Ernest Ward Middle School in Walnut Hill. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.