FHSAA Merges Rural Class With Class 1A For Football

The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Board of Directors voted in emergency session on Thursday to combine Rural Class and Class 1A into a single classification for two years, beginning with the upcoming season.

FHSAA policy requires at least 24 schools for there to be a rural classification. With only 16 schools meeting the criteria, the board voted to merge the classifications to ensure a consistent competitive structure.

FHSAA Executive Director Craig Damon called the emergency meeting after after many rural schools moved to the Sunshine State Athletic Association (SSAA).

“The rural schools that want to be part of the state series can now do so,” said FHSAA Executive Director Craig Damon.

The Board also voted to allow the creation of an independent league under FHSAA authority, giving independent schools the option to participate with the potential for postseason play.

The FHSAA will provide updated classification details to schools in the coming weeks.

In the Northwest Florida area, Northview, Jay, Baker, Blountstown, Central, Chipley were in the Rural Class for football. There are no Northwest Florida schools in 1A football.

According to the SSAA website, the only members school in Escambia or Santa Rosa counties is Lighthouse Private Christian Academy in Gulf Breeze.

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs defeated the Jay Royals 28-20 on October 10, 2025. Both teams were in the Rural Class. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.