FDLE Arrests Escambia Man On 20 Child Porn Possession Charges

An Escambia County man has been arrested for possession of child sexual abuse materials. State law enforcement said he used a cloud storage account to upload files depicting sexual abuse of children.

The Florida Department of law enforcement arrested Devon Corpening, 32, on 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) and one count of using a two-way communication device to commit a felony.

The investigation began in June 2025 when FDLE agents received several cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a cell phone service user had uploaded child sexual abuse files to his cloud storage account. Further investigation identified the user as Corpening.

On January 15, FDLE agents served a search warrant at Corpening’s residence and seized several electronic devices for further forensic examination, where additional files were located. Corpening was arrested and transported to Escambia County Jail.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, and Florida Highway Patrol assisted with the search warrant and arrest.