FDLE Agents Search McDavid Home

January 28, 2026

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was involved in an apparent search in McDavid Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 7 a.m. about two dozen unmarked vehicles and an FDLE Bearcat tactical armored vehicle converged on a house in the 100 block of Highway 164, about one-third of a mile west of Highway 29.

Numerous agents were seen entering and exiting the small 1,500-square-foot single family home, and around campers located on the property.

“FDLE is on-site as part of an active investigation,” FDLE confirmed to NorthEscambia.com by email. “We don’t have additional information to share, as the investigation is still active and ongoing.”

Before the operation, the agents gathered on Main Street in McDavid, across the Post Office, to organize and prepare.

Pictured: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement conducts an operation on Wednesday morning on Highway 164 in McDavid. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge. Pictured inset: FDLE gathered with their Bearcat tactical vehicle across from the Post Office to prepare for the operation (reader submitted photo).

Comments

One Response to “FDLE Agents Search McDavid Home”

  1. Willis on January 28th, 2026 2:54 pm

    Always right there.
    It’s where the guy was headed after he shot the buyer on Main St.





