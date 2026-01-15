Fake Cop Reportedly Pulls Over Woman In Century, Searches Her Vehicle

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a man impersonating a law enforcement officer and pulling over a woman in Century.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. on January 5 in the 7400 block of North Century Boulevard — very near the ECSO Century Precinct.

A woman reported that a man in a dark-colored vehicle used two small blue lights in the center of his dash to pull her over. He approached the vehicle, displayed a badge**,** and asked for her driver’s license before asking for permission to search her vehicle. He then asked if she had any narcotics. She was unharmed and reported that nothing was missing from her vehicle after the 15-minute search.

She later became concerned and called the ECSO.

She told deputies that she did not recognize the badge, but stated that it was not a star like an ECSO badge, and she did not believe it was the Florida Highway Patrol. Deputies contacted other law enforcement agencies in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office said it appeared to be an “isolated incident” having received no additional reports.

Anyone with information on the incident or the possible impersonator is asked to call the ECSO (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

The ECSO said if a motorist is unsure if a law enforcement officer trying to pull them over is real, the driver can turn on their hazard lights, slow down, and call 911 or dispatch to verify the traffic stop.

NorthEscambia.com image is for illustrative purposes only and not the actual vehicle.