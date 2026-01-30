Extreme Cold Warning For The Weekend

There is an extreme cold weather advisory in effect from midnight Friday until noon Sunday with dangerous wind chills in the single digits possible.

A powerful cold front will push through by Friday night, sending wind chill values plummeting. Residents should prepare for a very cold Saturday with wind gusts reaching 35 mph, followed by the coldest night of the stretch on Saturday night. Temperatures will slowly begin a moderating trend early next week before rain chances return by midweek.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Wind chill values between 10 and 20. Blustery, with a north wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values between 10 and 20. Windy, with a northwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 17. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 42. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Light northwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Pictured: A majestic sunset Thursday in Walnut Hill. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.