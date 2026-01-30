Extreme Cold Warning For The Weekend
January 30, 2026
There is an extreme cold weather advisory in effect from midnight Friday until noon Sunday with dangerous wind chills in the single digits possible.
A powerful cold front will push through by Friday night, sending wind chill values plummeting. Residents should prepare for a very cold Saturday with wind gusts reaching 35 mph, followed by the coldest night of the stretch on Saturday night. Temperatures will slowly begin a moderating trend early next week before rain chances return by midweek.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Wind chill values between 10 and 20. Blustery, with a north wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values between 10 and 20. Windy, with a northwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 17. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 42. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Light northwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.
Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.
Pictured: A majestic sunset Thursday in Walnut Hill. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
Comments