Escambia Man Sentenced On Federal Firearm Charge

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to federal prison for a firearm offense.

Earl Vincent Hudgins III, 32, as sentenced to three years in federal prison followed by a three-year term of supervised release for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“Thanks to the outstanding work of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and our federal law enforcement partners, another dangerous felon was stopped before he could continue terrorizing our community with violence, and with this successful prosecution by my office he will be kept off our streets for several years,” said John P. Heekin, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

Court documents reflect that on February 16, 2025, the Hudgins’ vehicle was stopped for a traffic infraction. A subsequent search uncovered an AR-style firearm loaded with 15 rounds of .300-caliber ammunition, which he was prohibited from possessing as a convicted felon. Later, law enforcement identified multiple posts on the Hudgins’ social media showing him in possession of the same firearm located during the traffic stop. Hudgins also posted a video during the traffic stop captioned, “Bout to go to jail.”

This case was a joint investigation by Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.