Escambia Man Indicted On Federal Drug Trafficking Charges

January 19, 2026

An Escambia County man is facing a federal drug trafficking charge.

Adrian Dion Pettaway Jr., 24, was indicted by a federal grand jury charging him with distribution of a controlled substance.

If convicted, Pettaway faces between five to 40 years’ imprisonment.

The case involved a joint investigation by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Assistant United States Attorney Jeffrey Tharp is prosecuting the case.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 