Escambia Man Indicted On Federal Drug Trafficking Charges

An Escambia County man is facing a federal drug trafficking charge.

Adrian Dion Pettaway Jr., 24, was indicted by a federal grand jury charging him with distribution of a controlled substance.

If convicted, Pettaway faces between five to 40 years’ imprisonment.

The case involved a joint investigation by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Assistant United States Attorney Jeffrey Tharp is prosecuting the case.