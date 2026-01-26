Escambia Man Gets Federal Prison Time For Firearms And Narcotics Offenses

An Escambia County has been sentenced to 17 years in federal on federal drug charges.

Malcolm Terrell Louis, 40, previously plead guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute 5 grams of more of methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana, two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court records, on December 17, 2024, law enforcement observed a parked vehicle outside a housing complex in Escambia County with the engine running and no one inside. Multiple bags of narcotics including methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana, cell phones, and a Glock handgun were observed inside the vehicle. The cell phone was later identified as belonging to Lousi and his fingerprints were on one of the bags of narcotics. The methamphetamine weighed over 50 grams. On March 7, 2025, law enforcement executed a search warrant at a residence that was occupied by Louis and others. Investigators located multiple firearms, ammunition, and multiple bags of narcotics, including methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana. The methamphetamine weighed over 25 grams. Louis is a multi-time convicted felon, who was released from state prison in 2024 after a five-year sentence.

Thanks to the outstanding work of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and our federal law enforcement partners, my office was able to deliver this successful prosecution to keep drugs and this dangerous criminal off our streets,” U.S. Attorney John P. Heekin said.