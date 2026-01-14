Escambia Man Faces 15 Years After Pleading To Federal Firearm Possession Charge

January 14, 2026

An Escambia County man faces up to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Isaiah Markeis Sims, 23, entered in the plea at the United States Courthouse in Pensacola.

According to court documents, deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle, and Sims was a passenger in the vehicle. Sims  fled on foot from the deputies and when he fell to the ground, deputies located a loaded Glock handgun beside him on the ground. He is a convicted felon.

“I am very proud of the excellent work by Sheriff Chip Simmons and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with our federal law enforcement partners, to remove this dangerous felon from our streets, and my office will continue to back up their efforts with successful prosecutions,” said John P. Heekin, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

Written by William Reynolds 

 