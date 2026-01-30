Escambia Man Arrested For Animal Cruelty For Abandoning Dogs On Cantonment Road

A man was arrested Thursday on animal cruelty charges after he allegedly dumped two dogs with no food or water on Becks Lake Road in Cantonment.

Bryan Wayne Mott, 60, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on two counts of animal cruelty — abandonment of an animal.

The incident occured on January 21 when an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a red Chevy Silverado traveling on Becks Lake Road with two dogs in the bed of the truck. A short time later, the same truck passed the deputy again, this time without the dogs.

Moments later, a concerned citizen flagged the deputy down and reported that a red truck had just dumped two dogs and fled the area. The deputy immediately responded, located the dogs on a dead-end portion of Becks Lake Road, and safely placed them in the back of his patrol vehicle.

After running the vehicle tag and reviewing surveillance footage, the deputy identified Mott as the driver and owner of the red Silverado.

When contacted, Mott initially denied any knowledge of the dogs, then provided several conflicting explanations about how the dogs ended up abandoned without food or water and the end of Beck’s Lake Road. Surveillance video later confirmed his truck traveling north with the dogs at Old Chemstrand Road and Highway 29.

Animal Control responded, and the dogs were safely turned over to their care.