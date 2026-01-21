Escambia District 1 Beulah Town Hall To Be Held January 29

January 21, 2026

Escambia County District 1 Commissioner Steve Stroberger will hold a town hall meeting Thursday, January 29 to discuss county projects and initiatives in the Beulah community. The town hall will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Beulah Church, located at 7561 Mobile Highway.

During the town hall, Commissioner Stroberger will discuss OLF-8 along with upgrades to Beulah Regional Park, the Beulah Senior Citizen Center, and the Escambia County Equestrian Center. Escambia County staff will be in attendance to address any comments or concerns from residents.

The public is invested to attend.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 