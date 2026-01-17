Escambia County Warns Of Fraudulent Planning And Zoning Invoices

Escambia County is warning of a planning and zoning invoice scam.

The Escambia County Development Services Department has received reports of fraudulent emails claiming to represent the Escambia County Planning Board, requesting immediate payment to approve rezoning request

applications.

“Do not respond to these fraudulent messages, pay the attached invoices, or click any links,” the county shared. “These emails are not legitimate and are not associated with Escambia County Development Services. ”

Planning and Zoning invoices will be sent from a county staff member with a myescambia.com email address and can be paid in person with cash or check or through the MyGovernmentOnline website using a secure link.

For more information about Planning and Zoning, contact Escambia County Development Services at (850) 595-3475.