Escambia District High School Graduation Rates Increase

The graduation rate in the Escambia County School District continues an upward trend, according to recently released data.

The district’s graduation rate for the 2024-2025 school year increased by 5.3% from 84.2% to 89.5%. Florida’s statewide graduation rate increased to 92.2%, an increase of 2.5% over the previous year.

Graduation rates by school for the 2024-2025 school year and compared to 2023-2024:

Tate High School – 97.5%, up from 99.3%

Northview High School – 95.4%, up from 92.3%

West Florida High School – 99.7%, Up from 98.6%

Pine Forest High School – 88.9%, up from 85.4%

Escambia High School – 94.5%, , up from 94.1%

Pensacola High School – 92.1%, up from 87.9%

Washington High School – 92.8%, up from 86%

“Our hard-working students and our entire district team continue to reach new heights each and every day,” stated ECPS Superintendent Keith Leonard. “The increases in district graduation rates over the past several years serve as an example and a reminder of their hard work and dedication. I am both thankful for and amazed at their efforts.”

With 504 graduates, Tate High School had the largest graduating class in Escambia County for the 2024-2025 school year. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.