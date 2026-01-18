Escambia County Emergency Communications Chief Andrew Hamilton Retires

January 18, 2026

Escambia County Emergency Communications Chief Andrew Hamilton retired last month after over 30 years of service and dedication to the citizens of Escambia County. He was honored during a retirement ceremony, surrounded by his family and co-workers.

Hamilton’s public safety career began as a volunteer firefighter at age 17. He eventually became an EMT before transitioning to a career as a 911 dispatch operator. Since then, he remained with Escambia County Emergency Communications, holding positions such as emergency dispatcher, dispatch supervisor, operations manager, and, finally, emergency communications chief.

The Escambia County Commission honored him with a proclamation, stating, “His lifelong service embodies the very best of public service: dedication, leadership, and a steadfast commitment to protecting the lives and well-being of others.”

Hamilton is a North Escambia resident.

