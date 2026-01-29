EREC Linemen Work To Restore Power In Northern Mississippi After Ice Storm

A team from Escambia River Electric Cooperative is working in Mississippi to help restore power after last weekend’s ice storm.

EREC is among cooperatives providing mutual aid to Alcorn Electric Cooperative (ACE) in Corinth, Mississippi.

As of Wednesday night, ACE reported 7,471 without power out of 23,567 total members.

For additional photos, click here.

“We greatly appreciate what you have done for our community,” ACE CEO Sean McGrath said to the lineworkers who are assisting in recovery efforts.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.