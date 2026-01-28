ECSO: When Your Art Project Goes Criminal

January 28, 2026

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 19-year-old after an alleged graffiti spree.

In a release titled “When Your Art Project Goes…Criminal”, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Orion Sky Dickinson was arrested Tuesday after deputies responded to a reported vandalism in progress at Fast Eddie’s Fun Center. Deputies reported finding Dickinson there with spray paint on him. He’s accused of also spray painting a Sheriff’s Office speed trailer and several street signs.

Dickinson was charged with felony criminal mischief, misdemeanor criminal mischief, resisting without violence, possession of marijuana under 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.  He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $6,500 bond.

