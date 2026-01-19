East KingsField Road Resurfacing Begins Today

A $875,000 resurfacing project will begin today, January 19 on East Kingsfield Road.

East Kingsfield will be resurfaced between Highway 29 and Highway 297A. Traffic on East Kingsfield Road will be reduced to a single lane during the construction period.

The paving project is expected to be completed by Friday, February 13.

Residents, pedestrians, local traffic, and emergency vehicles will have access to properties within the work area at all times; however, there may be short periods when a driveway or entrance may be blocked temporarily as equipment and materials are moved during construction.

Editor’s note: Escambia County said that even though Monday, January 19, is a holiday, the project is set to begin.

NorthEscambia.com graphic, click to enlarge.