Driver Escapes Serious Injury in Cottage Hill Single-Vehicle Crash

A driver narrowly avoided serious injury Sunday morning following a single-vehicle crash in Cottage Hill.

The wreck occurred when an adult male traveling on Eden Road lost control of his pickup truck while crossing the railroad tracks just off Highway 95A. The vehicle veered off the roadway and collided with a tree.

The driver told authorities that a jug of milk he had just purchased was launched into the windshield during the impact.

The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating the cause of the crash. No further details have been made available.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.