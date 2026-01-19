DeSantis Appoints Four To PSC District Board Of Trustees

Recenthly, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Richard Holzknecht, Todd Leonard, and Audrey McDonald and the reappointment of Dr. Troy Tippett to the Pensacola State College District Board of Trustees.

The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

Richard Holzknecht

Holzknect is a Commercial and Residential Sales Agent for Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. He is a veteran of the United States Navy, serving as a Naval Aviator and was the recipient of the Defense Superior Service Medal. Active in his community, Holzknect is a member of the LifeWise Academy of Escambia-Pensacola Board of Directors and the Restoring the Heart Ministries Board. He earned his bachelor’s degree in oceanography from the United States Naval Academy, his master’s degree in systems management from the University of Southern California, and his master’s degree in national security affairs from the Naval Postgraduate School.

Todd Leonard

Leonard is the Athletic Director for West Florida High School. He previously served as the Head Football Coach for Pensacola High School. A veteran of the United States Army, Leonard earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of West Florida.

Audrey McDonald

McDonald is a Homeschool Educator focusing on classical curriculum. Previously, she served as the Chief Strategy Officer for the Healthcare Experience Foundation, the Client Outcomes Partner for HealthStream, and a Performance and Research Coach for the Baptist Leadership Group. McDonald earned her bachelor’s degree in economics and international affairs from Florida State University.

Dr. Troy Tippett

Dr. Tippett is a Neurosurgeon, Medical Director, and Owner of The Neurosurgical Group. Active in his community, he has served as a member of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, and the Neurosurgical Education and Research Foundation. A veteran of the United States Air Force and the United States Army Reserve, Dr. Tippett earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri and his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Tennessee.