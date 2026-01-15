Deputies Searching For Missing, Endangered 1-Year-Old Last Seen With Her Parents

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a missing and endangered 1-year-old girl who was last seen over a month ago.

Anastasia Grace Mason was last seen December 2 in the 6900 block of Pensacola Boulevard. She was last seen with her father, 36-year-old Thomas Zachariah Mason, and mother, 30-year-old Jami Makala Owens. The sheriff’s office said Owens has two active outstanding warrants, but did not disclose the nature of the warrants.

The sheriff’s office did not specify why they believe the child is in danger.

If you see the child or the parents, or have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.