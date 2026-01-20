Curiosity Caught The Cat Owner: Atmore Man Searching For Pet Arrested On Meth Charge

An Atmore man who was looking for his missing cat was arrested on drug charges, according to the Atmore Police Department.

An Atmore Police Department officer on routine patrol found a vehicle parked at the gate of a locked business on Robinsonville Road. That’s where they found a woman lying down in the backseat. She informed the officer that her boyfriend, 46-year-old Dennis Sothman, had climbed over the gate looking for their cat.

APD deployed a drone, locating Sothman hiding behind some bushes. He was detained, and officers found “several” grams of methamphetamine on his person along with items used to package narcotics, police said.

Sothman was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and attempting to elude an officer.