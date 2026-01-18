Controlled Burn Escapes Lines Saturday Night Near Bratt

Firefighters responded to a controlled burn that grew out of control Saturday night near Bratt.

The fire in the 8000 block of Bratt Road, near Camp Road, was reported around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters from the Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue were able to contain the approximately one-acre fire, and the Florida Forest Service responded to create a containment line around the perimeter.

No structures were reported to be in danger from the fire.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.