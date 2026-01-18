Controlled Burn Escapes Lines Saturday Night Near Bratt

January 18, 2026

Firefighters responded to a controlled burn that grew out of control Saturday night near Bratt.

The fire in the 8000 block of Bratt Road, near Camp Road, was reported around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters from the Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue were able to contain the approximately one-acre fire, and the Florida Forest Service responded to create a containment line around the perimeter.

No structures were reported to be in danger from the fire.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 