Community Health Pharmacist, Alleged Accomplice Face Federal Drug Charges

A Community Health Northwest Florida (CHNWF) pharmacist and his alleged accomplice are facing federal drug charges.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Douglas Craig Reid Jr., and Martrice Lamar Portis, both 47 years old, were both charged in federal court with conspiracy to unlawfully dispense and distribute controlled substances and to obtain controlled substances by fraud.

Reid is a pharmacist with CHNWF.

“Community Health Northwest Florida will cooperate with any investigation, and we remain committed to our mission of serving our patients and the greater Northwest Florida community,” CHNWF said in a statement.

Trial for both defendants is currently set for March 2 before United States District Judge M. Casey Rodgers. If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum of 20 years’ imprisonment.

The case involved a joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Drug Enforcement Administration Diversion Control Division, with assistance from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the Gulf Coast High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) Task Force. According to court documents, this case is related to a prior case that was indicted as part of the Department of Justice’s 2025 National Health Care Fraud Takedown. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Alicia Forbes.

Pictured: Douglas Reid, Jr. (left) from CHNWF and Martice Portis in a 2025 mugshot from an unrelated arrest (right).