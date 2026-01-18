Cold Sunday Ahead, Middle 20s Sunday Night

Chilly air lingers over the region to start the week as clear skies lead to a hard freeze Sunday night. Temperatures will gradually moderate, climbing into the 50s for M.L. King Day and Tuesday before a significant warming trend takes hold. By the end of the week, daytime highs will reach the 60s and 70s, though unsettled weather returns with scattered rain chances beginning Wednesday night and continuing through the weekend.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then clearing, with a high near 46. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

M.L.King Day: Sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 41. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.