Cold Day With High In The 40s, Low In The 20s; Maybe A Few Snowflakes Saturday Night
January 15, 2026
A frigid Thursday will give way to a brief warm-up on Friday before another cold front sweeps through the North Escambia area. Residents should prepare for widespread frost and sub-freezing temperatures tonight and Thursday night, with a slight chance of a rain-snow mix entering the picture late Saturday. Early next week looks clear and cool as we honor M.L. King Day.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 46. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night: Widespread frost after 9pm. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: Widespread frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: A slight chance of rain showers before midnight, then scattered rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
M.L.King Day: Sunny, with a high near 55.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.
Comments