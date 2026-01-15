Cold Day With High In The 40s, Low In The 20s; Maybe A Few Snowflakes Saturday Night

January 15, 2026

A frigid Thursday will give way to a brief warm-up on Friday before another cold front sweeps through the North Escambia area. Residents should prepare for widespread frost and sub-freezing temperatures tonight and Thursday night, with a slight chance of a rain-snow mix entering the picture late Saturday. Early next week looks clear and cool as we honor M.L. King Day.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 46. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Widespread frost after 9pm. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Widespread frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of rain showers before midnight, then scattered rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

M.L.King Day: Sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

