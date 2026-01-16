Child Porn Sentencing Delayed for Former Beulah Firefighter As Prosecutors Work To Identify Numerous Victims

Sentencing has been delayed for a former firefighter assigned to the Beulah Fire Station who pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 48-year-old Garey Anthony Buscaino had a decade-long pattern of producing and possessing child porn. He faces up to 30 years in federal prison and was set be sentenced on Thursday.

But a federal judge delayed the sentencing hearing for six weeks as federal prosecutors work to identify Buscaino’s victims.

“The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is still trying to identify all the minor victims in the images/videos possessed by the defendant along with compiling their victim impact statements and potential restitution requests,” U.S. Attorney David L. Goldberg said in is motion.

“This is simply due to the volume of contraband,” the prosecutor wrote. “Because the government appears unable to complete this process prior to the current sentencing date, it is unable to properly and fully notify the victims and obtain victim impact statements to provide the Court. This is essential for a fair sentencing hearing – the parties agree the victims have a right to provide such impact statements prior to the imposition of sentence.”

Court documents reveal that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an online user in Northwest Florida possessed what appeared to be child pornography in a cloud account. Upon looking into the account and obtaining a search warrant for it, law enforcement determined that it not only contained child pornography from the internet but also what appeared to be hidden-camera-produced pornographic videos of unsuspecting minor females.

Based upon the content of the cloud account, and further investigation, FDLE linked the account to Buscaino and obtained a search warrant for his local residence and the Beulah firehouse. Located within, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force seized dozens of electronic devices from the defendant.

Prosecutors said those devices contained hidden camera produced porn videos of five minor females in various states of undressing in bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as thousands of graphic images and videos of sexual child abuse from the internet. Some of these images and videos captured victims as young as toddlers being sexually abused, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.