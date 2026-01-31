Charles Van Deese

January 31, 2026

Charles Van Deese, 62, of Shellman, GA, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, in the Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Memorial services will be conducted and announced when complete.

Van was born on July 14, 1963, in Pensacola, FL the son of Charles Eustace Deese, Jr. and Jo Ann Cotton Deese. He was a graduate of Tate High School in Pensacola, FL, was a member of the Shellman First Baptist Church and made a career as a general contractor.

Survivors include his parents, Charles and Jo Ann Deese, wife Delena Denham, daughter, Bailee (Autumn) Copeland, 2 sons, Joseph Eli (Elizabeth) Deese and Charles Tanner (Taylor) Deese, sister, Suzanne Williams and 4 grandchildren, Macey Rayne Deese, Olivia Sage Deese, Jaxon Kash Deese and Violet Cove Copeland, nephew, Daniel (Whitney) Cook, 2 nieces, Sarah S. Cook and Elyse McKenna, 2 great nephews, Landon Cook and Dax Cook and a great niece, Emerson Gates.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 