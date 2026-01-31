Charles Van Deese

Charles Van Deese, 62, of Shellman, GA, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, in the Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Memorial services will be conducted and announced when complete.

Van was born on July 14, 1963, in Pensacola, FL the son of Charles Eustace Deese, Jr. and Jo Ann Cotton Deese. He was a graduate of Tate High School in Pensacola, FL, was a member of the Shellman First Baptist Church and made a career as a general contractor.

Survivors include his parents, Charles and Jo Ann Deese, wife Delena Denham, daughter, Bailee (Autumn) Copeland, 2 sons, Joseph Eli (Elizabeth) Deese and Charles Tanner (Taylor) Deese, sister, Suzanne Williams and 4 grandchildren, Macey Rayne Deese, Olivia Sage Deese, Jaxon Kash Deese and Violet Cove Copeland, nephew, Daniel (Whitney) Cook, 2 nieces, Sarah S. Cook and Elyse McKenna, 2 great nephews, Landon Cook and Dax Cook and a great niece, Emerson Gates.