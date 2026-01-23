Chance Of Rain Through The Weekend Before Temperatures Plunge

Rain chances will increase across the North Escambia area over the next few days, peaking with a widespread soak and possible thunderstorms by Sunday. Drier, much colder air will rush in behind the front Sunday night, bringing sub-freezing temperatures for the start of the work week..

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Showers likely before 9pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9pm and midnight, then showers after midnight. Low around 60. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9am. High near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 48.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.